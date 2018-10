LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon will have new hours starting in November.

The 13-mile loop will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Nov. 1

This annual change is necessary with the days becoming shorter and an early sunset after the end of Daylight Saving Time, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

However, the visitors center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Red Rock Canyon was designated as Nevada's first national conservation area. It is located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip on Charleston Boulevard/State Route 159.

The area includes a visitor center, scenic drive, hiking trails, rock climbing and more.