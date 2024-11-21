New heat-based worker protections on the books in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — For the first time, businesses in Nevada will have to comply with heat-based hazard regulations in the workplace.

The announcement came from the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Wednesday, following the hottest summer on record in Las Vegas.

This is big news for any organization with more than 10 employees where most employees are exposed to heat illness. These businesses will now have to do a job hazard analysis specifically on heat and adopt a written plan to mitigate worker exposure.

The new regulations are not temperature-threshold specific.

“Because every job is different, whether you’re in a kitchen, whether you’re outside as a landscaper or construction worker or a warehouse, every situation is different where there was no uniform temperature threshold that worked for all types of environments," Victoria Carreon, Division of Industrial Relations Administrator, said.

Other states that have heat-based workplace regulations include California, Washington and Oregon making Nevada the next in the West to adopt such workplace rules. However, this new regulation did not come from the state lawmakers or from the federal level.

“In this case, this was not required by the legislature, this was something that Nevada OSHA decided was really important for Nevada given our hot, desert climate and the hazard of heat illness," Carreon said.

Guidance for how this regulation will be rolled out and implemented is expected in the next 30 days. After that, an outreach and engagement initiative will take place over the course of three months to help businesses understand what they need to do to comply with this newest regulation.

Enforcement will begin after that, just in time for next summer.

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the employers to determine what the hazards are and implement measures that will protect their employees from heat illness," Carreon said.

2024's Extreme Heat

This year, OSHA received 467 heat-related complaints for workplace hazards, which may not be surprising given the record-breaking nature of this season's hot weather. We experienced 112 days over 100°, with 36 of those days over 110°.

The level of heat-related mortality also rose this year, Clark County has counted over 400 deaths so far this year where hot temperatures played a significant role.

Regulation Outline

The approved regulation (R131-24AP [leg.state.nv.us]) requires businesses with more than 10 employees to implement the following measures:

