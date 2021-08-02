New HBO docuseries features local news television station in Pahrump

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Pahrump may become a household name thanks to a new docuseries by HBO.

"Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump" about a small, local television station will debut at 9 p.m. Aug. 2 ET with two back-to-back episodes. Subsequent episodes will air back-to-back on Aug. 9 and 15.

Each episode is half an hour and offers “an entertaining glimpse into a scrappy, hardworking local news broadcaster looking to expand into a bigger market during challenging times,” according to HBO.

The series also reportedly “celebrates the can-do spirit, community pride and political diversity” among the station’s employees.

KVPM is one of 95 independently-owned news stations in the United States. It is owned and operated by Vernon Van Winkle and his wife Ronda Van Winkle.

The news director is Deanna O'Donnell, Eunette Gentry is a co-anchor, Darbie O'Donnell and Missy Kohler are reporters, and John Kohler is the "fun-loving" weatherman.

Janet Errett and Memarie Aldrid are account executives and Ubaldo Alvarado Jr. is the studio operations manager.

According to HBO, the TV station wants to expand into the Las Vegas market. IN order to do so, they have to erect a new tower. The series also features coverage leading up to the 2020 presidential election, crime and other local coverage.

Pahrump, which has a population of about 37,000, is located about 60 miles west of Las Vegas off Route 160. It is in Nye County.

The docuseries was produced by Emmy-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. It is presented by World of Wonder Production.