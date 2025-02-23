New grocery store tackles 'food deserts' in the Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas continues to grapple with food insecurity, one area non-profit is hoping to tackle the issues and provide residents in food deserts with fresh produce.

On Saturday, The Obodo Collective, in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, held a grand opening ceremony for its greengrocer (produce store) in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside.

It's an area that's been dealing with food insecurity issues for years.

"At one time, this community was flourishing with lots of markets and shops and restaurants, but all of that died during the 1980s and 1990s," said Claytee White, Director of Oral History Research Center at UNLV Libraries. "Crack cocaine and integration were two of the most powerful forces in black communities across the country. When those two elements invaded this community, it destroyed the businesses.”

In 2023, roughly 50 million people across the U.S. lived in food-insecure households, meaning they did not have consistent access to nutritious foods to support their overall health and well-being.

The rate of food insecurity continues to rise in the U.S.—13.5% of households in 2023, up from 12.8% in 2022. Single-parent households led by women were disproportionately affected, with more than one-third reporting food insecurity. Black and Latino households also faced significantly higher rates than white households. In 2022, an estimated 331,420 people in Clark County—nearly 15% of the population—were food insecure.

“We really want to improve the access to nutrient-rich food and snacks in this community," said Cheyenne Kyle, food programs coordinator at The Obodo Collective.

Located on the same property as the store, the Obodo Urban Farm supplies the store with locally grown produce while promoting sustainable farming practices to increase food accessibility and affordability. The farm cultivates fruits, vegetables, medicinal herbs, and native desert plants.

According to The Odobo Collective, the market will provide nearly 720 households-- all living within half a mile of the store— access to fresh fruits and veggies.

“We are working on developing real tangible solutions that are going to help all of us inherit the world that we want to see," said Kyle.

“Here, it was particularly needed and important because a lot of people don’t have the transportation. They don’t have the facility to carry things home," said Beverly Rodgers, community member.

Despite growing prices at large supermarkets in the valley, Kyle said her produce will always remain affordable.

“We want to make sure that we are not pricing anybody out because that’s another problem when we talk about food access is the affordability of it," said Kyle.

Customers Channel 13 spoke with said the store will play a vital role in the community.

“It’s fresh food within walking distance, and I don’t think it gets any better than that," said Rodgers.

The store will accept SNAP benefits to improve access to healthy food for residents in the underserved area.