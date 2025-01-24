New grocery store on wheels set to hit the road next week in our valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nonprofit "The Just One Project" is opening the first of its kind in Nevada, a grocery store on wheels.

From frozen foods to fresh produce, meat, cheese, canned goods and more, this nonprofit is bringing these foods to communities in need all across our valley.

The store is inside a bright pink school bus with refrigeration.

“With projects like this, I really believe it will help us to better serve our veterans a good healthy meal," said Delia who is married to a Vietnam veteran. “I have to make sure that my veteran has a very well-balanced meal because of the fact that he is diabetic as well, so the menu, the meals have to be just right and cater to that him continuing to be healthy.

This mobile grocery store opened for the first time Thursday at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Pecos Road.

Along with The Just One Project nonprofit, The Clark County School District donated the bus, and United Healthcare and the NV Energy Foundation helped put it together.

NV Energy Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Relations Tony Sanchez told me the NV Energy Foundation supported the project with a $86,000 grant.

The mobile grocery is for anyone in need, like veterans and seniors and will circulate through low-income neighborhoods.

It's also going to target food deserts, which are communities with limited to no access to grocery stores and affordable food.

“Not everyone needs free groceries, but what we all do need is access to affordable groceries and groceries on the go is the solution to that," said The Just One Project Founder & CEO

While the products in the mobile store are not free, several items are only $1, including a pound of produce. Plus, they expect SNAP benefits, once known as food stamps.

The nonprofit tells me they are currently getting their products from a distributor.

The owner of a local company, Green Side Up Vertical Farming, which focuses on urban agriculture and sustainable urban development, tells me they have worked with The Just One Project several times in the past and are working to get their fresh local produce in the new mobile grocery store.

Darren Jackson grew up in the Historic Westside. He says that the area could use this help.

“Oh, that’s that’s bomb, you know what I’m saying, because some people don’t have that much money to pay for the price of high-priced food," said Jackson. “That’s what we need, we need some attention.”

Along with this new store on wheels, The Just One Project provides other food services, housing support, workforce development and more to those in need in our valley.

The mobile grocery store will go out in the community starting next week. Here's a look at where you could see these services provided.