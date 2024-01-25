New Glass Bar at Planet Hollywood set to open this winter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Glitz, glam and glass.

Planet Hollywood is revealing renderings for a new venue. It's called the Glass Bar and will replace the Heart Bar in the center of the casino floor, near the Bakkt Theater.

"We are excited to bring a gorgeous new cocktail bar to Planet Hollywood," Jason Gregorec, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Planet Hollywood, said in a statement. "Glass Bar is the perfect venue for our guests to grab a cocktail before or after one of our incredible shows at Bakkt Theater."

The bar will be nearly 4,000 square feet and have multiple bar-top games and televisions. It's designed with thousands of crystal prisms and polished chrome brass.

As for the menu, some of the venues specialty cocktails include the Fruit & Pebble, which is made with Bacardi Superior rum, fruity pebble syrup, lime juice, and fruity pebble dust, The Light Show, which has Ketel One cucumber & mint vodka and Lagoon Bay Aperitif, and is topped off with Fever Tree cucumber tonic water, or The Casino Carnival, which has Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass vodka, passionfruit puree, lime juice, sparkling wine and a cotton candy garnish.

The Glass Bar is scheduled to open this winter.