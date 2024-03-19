New fridge stops working: Attorney says customer can't demand refund

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Buying any new appliance isn't cheap. So, imagine one homeowners frustration when she says her brand-new refrigerator started acting up.

Fighting for what's right, Channel 13 turned to the manufacturer and a local attorney for answers.

"I'm physically ill, I'm tired of dealing with this," says Robin Roberts.

She bought a Frigidaire refrigerator back in November. But she says she started having issues almost immediately.

WARRANTY PLAN

"I noticed that the compressor noise, it was rather loud and running continuously," Roberts said.

Fortunately, Roberts has a one-year warranty. She called Frigidaire and they sent someone out.

"They did send me a copy of the invoice that stated; the compressor was bad, the motherboard is bad, the fan is bad, that everything on it is bad," says Roberts.

Roberts was hoping Frigidaire would replace the fridge. Instead, she says they're offering to fix it. But Roberts told the company she doesn't want the repairs.

"I just want my money back and I said, I'll even pay to upgrade just for something different. But I really don't want this," Roberts said.

Four months later, Roberts is still waiting for Frigidaire to provide a working fridge.

EXPERT WEIGHS IN

To help sort out the dilemma, Channel 13 turned to consumer attorney Peter Aldous with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

"She does not have the ability to demand a refund under the warranty," says Aldous.

Aldous cautions it's important to always read the fine print for any warranty.

In this case, the Frigidaire one-year warranty is limited to repair or replacement with another Frigidaire refrigerator.

So, when you're buying appliances we wanted to know, is it worth paying for an extended warranty?

"I can't say in any specific case if it's worth it," Aldous said. "But I can say it's one of the biggest profit centers for retailers is these extended warranties. That means the average person is not getting their money's worth."

That's exactly how Roberts says she feels. She says she wants what she paid for.

"I feel like as a senior citizen, a single woman, that I am being brushed off and ignored," says Roberts.

Channel 13 contacted Frigidaire. In a statement, the parent company Electrolux says in part, "We always want to provide the best consumer experience and apologize for Mrs. Roberts' difficulties."

Roberts says she's finally in direct contact with a customer service representative and has agreed to the repair of her refrigerator.

Still, Roberts says she's disappointed and believes the company should have done more.

"They don't cover food. They don't cover pain and suffering. They don't cover inconvenience... How does that seem fair?" she asked.