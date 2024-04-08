New Flamingo Road construction set to affect commutes and area businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new months-long construction project is set to get underway on Flamingo Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District told Channel 13 News two weeks ago, the project was to kick off Sunday night and last through August.

“There will be some lane restrictions while the work takes place. This work will be conducted at night between the hours of about 9 p.m. till 6 a.m.," said Las Vegas Valley Water District Outreach Manager Bronson Mack.

Construction is set to take place Sunday nights through Friday mornings. The work was originally set to begin on April 7, but a delay in getting a dust permit pushed the project back. Now, the work is expected to start on the night of Sunday, April 14.

Mack said the construction is to fix a water main leak on Flamingo Road.

“As we replace a 24-inch water line and improve water system reliability for that area of the valley," Mack said.

The construction will be on Flamingo Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Crews are expected to first work on the eastbound lanes for the first week, then work in the westbound lanes for most of the project.

This construction will include the Flamingo Road and Koval Lane intersection, which is where the temporary Flamingo F1 bridge was built.

At least seven business owners claim they lost millions in profits, saying the bridge drove their customers away.

The water district said despite the water main leak location, the F1 bridge did not cause the leak; however, those business owners are afraid this construction project will do the same.

“During this time the construction comes, it’s really affecting us. So, this is usually your busy time? Yes, starting this March into November," said Las Vegas Souvenir & Gift Shop employee Bharat Bhusan.

“I think it’s going to definitely damper the business I got back," said Jay's Market owner Wade Bohn.

Mack said traffic will still be open in both directions during construction and commuters should only expect lane closures, not road closures.

Kenta Banks Jr. works on the Strip and said Flamingo Road already gets backed up without any construction, so he's worried the new construction will impact his daily commute.

“It’s going to make me late to work a lot, so I’m not looking forward to that," Banks said.

The construction project is intended to end in August, near the same time the expected three months of F1 construction will begin to prepare for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.