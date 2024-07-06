New farmers market holds first event in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new farmers market has officially sprung up in North Las Vegas.

The Farm to Table Market held its very first event at Craig Ranch Regional Park Friday Afternoon.

"We are supper excited to be out here in North Las Vegas. This is the first farmers market out here, so it's super exciting to get this side of the community to come out and have a blast, " said Brenda McNair, co-founder of Farm to Table Farmers Market.

The new community-focused market hopes to bring together local farmers, artisans, and food enthusiasts to promote sustainable, farm-fresh produce and local businesses.

Visitors were able to enjoy live music, entertainment, and food.

Over 50 vendors were at the park offering goods like fresh fruits and veggies, dill-flavored popcorn, candy and customized cutting boards.

​"I'm very excited," said Dianne Warren, who lives in North Las Vegas.

Warren loves to visit and buy her produce at farmers markets but said she always had to drive 30 minutes out to Henderson to be able to buy her fresh food.

​"Cause we don't have anything here," she said.

But now, she will no longer to have to make the long commute and instead buy all her produce at the new farmers market in North Las Vegas.

​"I just hope it becomes the thing," she said.

​"I think it's awesome that they are doing it here in North Las Vegas, and it's just a great way to get to know the community," said Bailey Egbert, who was selling candy at the event.

North Las Vegas is considered to be a food desert, and many believe the market is a great way to get high quality food to the community.

"Sometimes, it's about access. People don't want to go all the way to Henderson or Boulder City or wherever to have a market," said Makenna Elton, owner of Bella Chic Decor.

McNair said farmers markets are also vital for small businesses

​"It gives us the opportunity to let the community know that we are here," Egbert said.

​"It has really opened us up to a different clientele," said another vendor.

​Cooling stations and cold water were also available to everyone amid the scorching temperatures.​

