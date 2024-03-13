New evidence pushes back Telles murder trial date

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt today granted a motion by prosecutors to delay the murder of former county employee Robert Telles.

Attorneys say they need time to go over a number of mobile devices related to the case.

Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in 2022.

The trial was scheduled for next week, but it is now pushed back indefinitely.

On Monday, the lead attorney for Telles, Robert Draskovich, filed an opposition to the prosecution's motion to continue the trial date, but the issue became moot when defense lawyers learned a pile of new information they say they need to go over.

"There's nearly five terabytes of information that's being downloaded onto a hard drive that we provided the District Attorney's office," Draskovich said following a short hearing on Tuesday. "We expect there to be some new developments in this case."

Part of what's being turned over to the defense is information about allegations that Telles may have been involved in a bribery scheme around the time of the reporter's murder.

Police allegedly were keeping tabs on Telles during that time.

According to file hosting service Dropbox, one terabyte of data is roughly equivalent to what can be stored on eight smartphones with 128 GB capacity.

In court, Draskovich told Judge Leavitt that the defense was not actually withdrawing its opposition to the prosecution's motion to continue, but rather it just needs more time to go over the newly-available information.

Telles is now scheduled to go before the judge for a status check on March 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Regional Justice Center.