Police seize ISIS propaganda from home of 16-year-old arrested for terroristic threats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are expected to provide additional information Friday on the arrest of a 16-year-old for threats made online.

Police say the teen made "terroristic threats online targeting the Las Vegas Valley."

During the 3 p.m. press conference lead by Deputy Chief Dori Koren on Friday, LVMPD, FBI and other law enforcement agency representatives gathered to present the circumstances of the teen's arrest.

Police say on Tuesday, November 28, a social media message threatening the Las Vegas area was brought to their attention. They say within hours they were able to identify a suspect and location, which officers gained a search warrant for later that same evening.

The teen was taken into custody without incident shortly after.

LVMPD findings indicated the teen was a recent convert to Islam and had the materials to carry out what he described himself as attacks by a lone wolf.

Police presented some of the materials during the press conference including an ISIS flag, ISIS headbands, informational material on how to make homemade explosives, IED recipes, and terrorism and radicalization propaganda.

The 16-year-old now faces multiple felonies including:



Terroristic threats.

Attempt to further an act of terrorism.

Provide material support to a terrorist, terrorist organization and/or act of terrorism.

Five counts of possession of explosive components

Right now, police believe there is no additional threat to the community—reiterating the teen was acting alone.

According to police, he was living in Las Vegas with his siblings and parents at the time of the arrest

In a previous press release, police said the teen was taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation involving the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center and the FBI.

This report will be updated with additional information as this story develops.