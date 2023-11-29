Las Vegas teenager arrested for making 'terroristic threats' on social media

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is in custody following a terrorism investigation.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a 16-year-old has been arrested for making a social media post "involving terroristic threats".

This comes after the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center and the FBI launched the investigation, which is ongoing. No further details have been released, as of Wednesday afternoon.

SNCTC officials are reminding everyone that "if you see something, say something".

You can report suspicious activity at 702-828-7777 or online at SNCTC.org.