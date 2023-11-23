New Dave & Buster's location in Henderson opening in December

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Dave & Buster's is getting ready to open their first location in Henderson.

Ahead of opening day, they're looking to fill 160 positions, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more.

"We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster's location in Henderson," said General Manager Tory Clinton. "As Henderson's newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster's provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch - all under one roof."

The new 30,000-square-foot restaurant and gaming venue will be located at 821 David Baker Way, which is near Veterans Memorial Parkway and and West Galleria Drive.

According to restaurant officials, the new Dave & Buster's is scheduled to open on Monday, Dec. 18. Interested candidates can complete an application here.