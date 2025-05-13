LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The latest Consumer Index Report for the month of April shows a slowdown in price increases despite fears from economists about rising inflation.

Anyssa Bohanan looked into the numbers to find out more.

New Consumer Report Index shows slight inflation slowdown

The Consumer Price Index measures the changes we see in prices that we pay for goods and services, including food, gasoline, housing and medical care.

Here are the newest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent report:

Consumer Price Index, April 2025



-CPI for all consumers: Increased by 0.2% -Index for shelter: Increased by 0.3% -Index for food: Decreased by 0.1% Indexes that increased in April 2025: -Household furnishings -Medical care -Vehicle insurance -Education Indexes that decreased in April 2025: -Airfare -Used cars and trucks -Communication -Apparel Principal Analyst Jeremy Aguero with Applied Analysis says the multiple price changes we've seen over the past year aren't likely to slow down anytime soon. "I think that that roller coaster is probably going to continue, and that doesn't just have to do with the tariffs, but it also has to do with international uncertainty, shipping related activities. We get goods from all over the world, including from places that are dealing with substantial conflicts. Those things affect a global supply change," Aguero said. "The universe of things that we don't know is wildly larger than the universe of things that we do." Aguero added that it's still too early to determine the future impacts of President Trump's tariffs going forward. You can find the full Consumer Index Report for the month and numbers from the past year here.