New community-based solar farm debuts in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy and the City of Las Vegas joined together Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at Gary Reese Freedom Park.

The occasion? A new "community-based" solar farm that will help nearby low-income residents with power bills.

On top of newly-constructed covered carports sit shiny panels that are ready to power homes in the surrounding community.

According to NV Energy, this resource will help provide a lower rate, savings of 10-18%, to eligible customers as part of the Expanded Solar Access Program (ESAP).

"It is highly visible and it's a reminder that solar will play a really important role moving forward in our energy portfolio and energy efforts," said Olivia Diaz, Las Vegas Councilwoman, at the event.