Watch Now
Local News

Actions

New community-based solar farm debuts in east Las Vegas

New community solar resource debuts at Freedom Park in East Las Vegas
KTNV
New community solar resource debuts at Freedom Park in East Las Vegas.
New community solar resource debuts at Freedom Park in East Las Vegas
Posted at 6:22 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 21:22:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy and the City of Las Vegas joined together Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at Gary Reese Freedom Park.

The occasion? A new "community-based" solar farm that will help nearby low-income residents with power bills.

On top of newly-constructed covered carports sit shiny panels that are ready to power homes in the surrounding community.

According to NV Energy, this resource will help provide a lower rate, savings of 10-18%, to eligible customers as part of the Expanded Solar Access Program (ESAP).

"It is highly visible and it's a reminder that solar will play a really important role moving forward in our energy portfolio and energy efforts," said Olivia Diaz, Las Vegas Councilwoman, at the event.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH