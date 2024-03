LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location is coming to North Las Vegas, and it will feature a drive-thru.

The new restaurant, located at 6780 N. 5th Street between E. Deer Springs Way and E. Rome Boulevard, will open Friday, March 29.

The restaurant will include a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The restaurant is also hiring. Those interested can find more information at jobs.chipotle.com.