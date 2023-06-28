Chipotle opens third Chipotlane location in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The third Chipotlane location is now open in the Las Vegas valley.

Chipotle officials said this location features a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The new location is in Spring Valley at 8620 West Sunset Road, which is just off South Durango Drive.

Restaurant officials said the Spring Valley location is hiring and on average, each store employees about 25 people.

Chipotlanes were introduced to the United States in 2018 and since then, they've opened more than 500 Chipotlane locations.

"Chipotlanes are the digital drive thru of the future and a key piece of our growth strategy as we plan to more than double our restaurant count over the long-term to achieve 7,000 restaurants or more in North America," Tabassum Zalotrawala, Chief Development Officer, said in November.

Back in November, the company stated they planned to open between 255 and 285 new restaurants, with at least 80% including a Chipotlane, in 2023.