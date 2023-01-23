New CHAP update limits access to rental assistance in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday night, the Cares Housing Assistance Program, also known as ‘CHAP,’ underwent some major changes. The program was launched over two years ago to help people dealing with financial troubles during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rental assistance program will still go by the same name however, CHAP now stands for the Clark County Housing Assistance Program. In addition, those looking for help need to meet some new requirements.

CHAP has altered its criteria so the program will serve the most vulnerable populations, county officials say.

The new requirements include:

At least one member of the applicant household has to be on a fixed income.

Has experienced a rent increase in the last 12 months.

Received an eviction notice for not paying rent.

Has experienced a change causing an inability to pay rent.

Jonathan Norman with Legal Aid of Southern Nevada says only certain households will qualify to receive rent assistance

"Everybody has this idea of the eviction crisis winding down. I think, from the perspective of Legal Aid providers, it's going to be at its most dire in the coming months," Norman said.

Renter Naomi Pedder, who recently became disabled, said without CHAP assistance, she wouldn’t have a place to call home.

"I was working 40 hours a week. I was financially able to pay rent and take care of all of my financial needs. I've just always been an independent, prideful person so, for me to kind of humble myself and accept that I need the help, it's hard,” Pedder said.