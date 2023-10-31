New body camera footage shows wife, daughter of murdered police chief Andreas Probst at scene

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Metro body camera footage shows the wife and daughter of Andreas Probst, a retired police chief from California, arriving at the scene to search for answers.

The videos show an officer arriving at the scene on Aug. 14, 2023, and making contact with Probst's wife and daughter. Taylor. Crystal tells the officer that her daughter received a "hard fall" alert from Probst's Apple Watch and quickly made their way to the scene.

ABC INTERVIEW: Family of Andreas Probst calls on teens to plead guilty

"Do we know anything about his condition? Please," Crystal asks the officer. He responds, "It was a hit and run. We've got everyone looking for him."

Crystal adds, "He's a retired police chief, so please do everything you can."

Other notable moments from the footage include police working to block off the intersection with flares and confirm details about the vehicle used by 18-year-old Jesus Ayala, who was 17 at the time, and 16-year-old Jzamir Keys.

Police also are seen making contact with two witnesses who describe Keys and Ayala's appearances at the time of the crash. The two women observed the vehicle fleeing the scene after "smelling burning rubber."

The witnesses told officers that they observed the two teens were wearing dark-colored clothing, as well as blue and red ski masks over their faces. Additionally, they said the front window of the vehicle was "completely shattered."

Both teens are currently facing murder charges after police say they intentionally ran over and killed Probst, who was cycling in the northwest valley. Police said Ayala was the driver, and Keys was the passenger who recorded the incident along with two other targeted hit-and-run crimes in stolen cars the same day.

Ayala and Keys are scheduled back in court next March for a trial readiness check. Their trial date was set for Sept. 16, 2024.