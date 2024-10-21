'Keep Downtown Las Vegas shady': New Bar opens in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new bar has opened in Downtown Las Vegas's Huntridge neighborhood. Its name is Jive Turkey, and it promises to "Keep Downtown Vegas shady."

Their grand opening is on Oct. 24. They offer classic American food like cheeseburgers, the "Chicago Dog," and fried chicken sandwiches. Their bar also serves a variety of cocktails and beer.

“We’ve spent a lot of time developing an approachable food menu using fresh ingredients and a drink menu that provides everything from a cheap beer to a variety of creative cocktails to the ‘World’s Best Espresso Martini’. Our goal is to deliver great food and drink without the fuss, focusing on flavors and fun, and making sure everyone feels right at home,” said Adam O'Donnell, co-owner of the Jive Turkey.

The Jive Turkey will soon have live bands playing a mix of rock, blues, jam, funk and hip-hop.

Jive Turkey is located at 608 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Its hours of operation are 3 p.m. – 3 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

