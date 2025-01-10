New app that helps couples with fertility celebrates launch at CES Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we continue to show you a wide range of new technology at CES Las Vegas, Channel 13 discovered something else that could make a difference if you're trying to have a baby.

If you're one of the nearly seven million people in the world having trouble conceiving— the key to getting pregnant may be soon in the palm of your hands.

I sat down with innovators behind the "Home Fertility App" to learn more.

Real Housewives star, Roxy Earle, is living out her dream. A family with two young kids. It was everything she ever wanted, but she didn't think it could happen.

"I was told that I needed IVF and I thought I'd never be able to have children without IVF. And then when I fell in love with the fertility doctor, he was like, wait, hold on a second. Who told you that?"

Five years ago, Earle married fertility specialist Doctor Arnold Mahesan, who changed her life.

He put me on this whole incredible program. And we had our first baby when I was 38 and my second baby when I was 39, both by a program that Arnold made that I could do at home. It wasn't invasive. Just a little bit of changes to my lifestyle.

It's Dr. Arnold's formula of ovulation time, lifestyle changes, mindset, and the use of some fertility drugs that was the game changer for Earle.

"So, we took that story, and we turned it into this amazing app, the Ana Fertility app, and it's now going to be available in the U.S. for hopefully families to be able to create their dreams," she said.

Mahesan said too many women are being told IVF is their only option.

I've seen more of a push towards IVF as clinics become more corporate owned. And, you know, really, for a lot of women, they needed a solution that wasn't all the way to IVF, but also wasn't just the random fertility products that are sold. They needed a good 360 integrated solution tailored to them.

Six months ago, this couple launched "The Ana Fertility App" in Cananda. Now, they launched in the U.S.

Tricia Kean: So the app is user-friendly. Tell us how it works.

Dr. Arnold: Yeah. So, the app is essentially a 360 approach to at-home fertility care. It incorporates ovulation prediction using data from your own wearable. So if you have an Apple Watch that puts data into your iPhone, we can use that data, you know, to get a separate wearable.

Everything is reviewed by a doctor who can even send you supplements.

"Any one of these things isn't really good enough. If you blend it together in a program, that's where we really see results in getting people pregnant. Not to mention, you can talk to Arnold in the app. You can actually talk to a doctor, but a real amazing fertility doctor, which is so hard to access for so many women."

The app is free to download and to sign up— however, depending on your need, the cost of services can vary.