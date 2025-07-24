New affordable housing development sparks mixed reactions from Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 200 affordable homes are planned for a vacant lot in Las Vegas, with some nearby residents expressing concerns about the development's impact on their neighborhood.

The empty plot of land along Cactus Avenue between Rainbow and Buffalo will soon be transformed into 210 new affordable homes aimed at first-time buyers.

VIDEO: Residents share concerns about what the development could mean for their neighborhood

The county purchased the land from the Bureau of Land Management in 2024 with the goal of providing housing opportunities for middle-income Las Vegas residents.

"The story of Cactus Trails is simple: it's about creating a chance for hardworking members of our community – teachers, nurses, chefs, first responders and countless others earning solid incomes – to build their lives here. To put down roots, pay a mortgage, invest in their property, and contribute to the neighborhood just like anyone else," County Commissioner Justin Jones said in a statement.

The homes will be sold to first-time buyers earning between $50,000 and $95,000 a year.

After the homes are built, each qualified homeowner will purchase the home, and the county will maintain ownership of the land.

The county said, "The home must be resold at a below-market price to another income-qualified household, ensuring long-term affordability."

Homeowners are not permitted to rent or sublease their property, including as vacation rentals; the homes must be owner-occupied.

The homes built for the CLT will meet or exceed the quality of typical market-rate single-family starter homes.

Residents living near the development site have expressed concerns about the project.

"It's not the low-income housing that we are against, it's just about making those changes to the community, having it under a different HOA and rezone it to where there's twice as many houses," said Scott Pingley, who recently purchased a home adjacent to the planned development.

Pingley also worries about potential financial impacts.

"What happens if it drops the values in the house? That's a big fear of mine," Pingley said.

Commissioner Jones addressed these concerns, stating that the homes are not expected to have a negative impact on nearby property values.

He shared the following statement:

Despite these assurances, Pingley and dozens of other residents remain hopeful the project will be relocated or modified.

"Let the houses match the houses that surround it," Pingley said.

