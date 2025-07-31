NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority broke ground on a new apartment community in a major step forward in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Southern Nevada.

The project even honors a trailblazer in Nevada history.

Hailey Gravitt was in North Las Vegas and reports on what this project means for seniors and families looking for housing options.

New affordable housing complex breaks ground in North Las Vegas, honoring a Nevada trailblazer

Nearly 200 affordable apartment units are being built right here in North Las Vegas with a focus on seniors 55 and older. The new complex is named after Sen. Joseph M. Neal Jr, the first African American elected to the Nevada state Senate, paving the way for many others.

"I want you to think carefully about what it means to attach my father's name to this building, said State Sen. Dina Neal. "It means that he turned this family into a housing advocate."

The units will include one and two-bedroom options plus amenities, aiming to create a strong sense of community.

But for the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, its main focus is getting more people into housing that they can afford.

"We are in a community that latest estimates say we need 92,000 additional units of affordable housing, and this is going to serve households that are 60% or below the area median income, so it will definitely help," said Kathy Thomas, chief Housing Officer with SNRHA. "Sounds like a large number, 92,000, but we think that every investment in the community gets us closer to that goal."

The project is believed to be complete in 18 months, if not sooner.

