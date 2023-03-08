Nevada's year-over-year median salary of $48,000 is lower than the national median, report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A report shows that annual pay changed 8.7% in Nevada year-over-year in February.

ADP said that their recent monthly jobs report highlighted wage data about Nevada. It shows that workers who have stayed in their role for the past year had a median salary of $48,000. This is according to ADP's National Employment Report Pay Insights for February 2023.

ADP also shows that nationally, the year-over-year median change in annual pay was 7.2%, and the median annual pay was $57,600 for those who have stayed in their job.