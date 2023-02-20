Filling a need: Casinos looking to hire to keep up with demand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many casinos are rebuilding the workforce for day-to-day operations.

Experts say that now is the perfect time if you're looking to get into the gaming and hospitality industries.

Earlier this month, the American Gaming Association reported there were over 500,000 jobs available nationwide.

Here in Las Vegas, over 100,000 hospitality and leisure jobs still haven't been filled.

With spring break coming up and summer just a few months away, resorts say they need more help.

Circa's vice president of operations tells Channel 13 he believes the hiring challenge stems from the COVID-19 pandemic and says the casino is looking to hire 3,000 employees.

"It's a constant effort of recruiting, hiring, and retaining that large workforce. We're still in the post-COVID work era, where a lot of people have come away with the idea that you don't have to leave your house and it's a remote world," Mike Palm said. "That's been a challenge."