Nevada's US attorney resigns ahead of President-elect Trump's second term

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's U.S. attorney will serve his last day in office three days before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated for a second term.

Jason M. Frierson became the first African American to serve as United States Attorney for the District of Nevada when U.S. senators confirmed his nomination in April 2022. He was nominated for the office by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

On Monday, Frierson announced his resignation would take effect on Jan. 17, 2025.

U.S. attorneys are appointed by the president and typically serve a four-year term. Trump is expected to appoint Frierson's replacement after he assumes office next year.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Frierson called his time in office "the honor of my lifetime."

He expressed his gratitude to partners he says helped "advance the cause of doing the right thing."

"Together, we prioritized taking guns off the streets, fighting drug trafficking, and reducing violent crime," he wrote in part.