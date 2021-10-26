Nevada's unemployment rate declines in September 2021

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada's unemployment office reports the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is on the decline.

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's September 2021 economic report, Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.5 percent in September 2021 which decreased by 0.8 percent from August 2021.

PREVIOUS: Nevada Dept. of Employment announces return of regular unemployment requirements

Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted, according to DETR.

In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 7.4 percent in the Las Vegas area, 3.5 percent in Reno, and 3.9 percent in the Carson area in September 2021.

In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in White Pine County at 2.4 percent, and Clark County had the highest rate at 7.4 percent.

DETR says unemployment rates in your county can be seen here.

And the latest information on the Nevada economy including employment, unemployment, and unemployment insurance is available here.