Nevada's Health Insurance Exchange director announces departure

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of Heather Korbulic, the executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Monday.

Korbulic's departure from her current role will be effective Dec. 3 and the governor’s office says it will work closely with the Exchange's Board of Directors in recruiting candidates for the role.

“I will forever be grateful to Heather for her relentless advocacy, unwavering support, and commitment to the people of Nevada. She has always stepped up to the plate to help Nevadans, during some of our darkest days, even at immense personal cost and I am incredibly proud of the work we were able to do together,” Sisolak said. “Under her leadership, the Exchange has built up into a well-oiled machine without ever losing focus on Nevadans. I wish Heather the best in all of her future endeavors and wish her continued success.”

Korbulic has served as executive director of the Exchange since 2016. In total, Korbulic departs after thirteen years of service for the state - eight of which she served in the Aging and Disability Services Division, where she was the State of Nevada’s Long Term Care Ombudsman.

Additionally, Korbulic served a temporary role as policy director for the governor’s office through the end of the 2021 Legislative session.

“Leaving the Exchange is not an easy decision. I have poured my heart into this work for over six years, and now is the right time to pursue opportunities that will allow me to grow professionally. I am immensely proud of the work the team has done to build an agency that is exemplary in every way, one that leads not only in the state but across the nation. I am confident that the Exchange will continue to be successful,” said Executive Director Korbulic. “I am grateful to Governor Sisolak for his leadership, his trust and support, and his commitment to ensuring that all Nevadans can receive quality health insurance.”

Korbulic also served as the interim Director of the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation, where she led the department through the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, automated traditional Unemployment Insurance processes, and connected tens of thousands of eligible Nevadans to unemployment benefits.

The governor's office says the Exchange has been able to achieve many accomplishments in the past six years under the leadership of Korbulic, including enabling Nevada to become a national leader by standing up a state-based exchange and responding to every crisis and rule change resulting from the pandemic in order to deliver consistency and resources for Nevadans.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange is the state agency that operates the online Marketplace known as Nevada Health Link where eligible Nevada consumers can shop for, compare, and purchase quality and affordable health insurance plans with ease, according to the governor's office.

The Exchange facilitates and connects eligible Nevadans who are not insured by their employer, Medicaid, or Medicare to health insurance options.