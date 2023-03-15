Nevadans to see reduction in food assistance starting in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are coming for people who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Beginning in April, the amount of money being deposited into their accounts will be reduced significantly.

​​Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, SNAP participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments (SEA).

After March 14, 2023, those second monthly payments will end. The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, the state agency in charge of administering SNAP, issued SEA payments during the federal government’s Public Health Emergency declaration for as long as allowable.

"We understand what's happening. We've done everything we can to try to mitigate this as much as possible but unfortunately, our hands are tied when it comes to what the government will allow us and will not allow us to do,” said Lisa Swearingen.

On December 29, 2022, Congress passed and President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 that reduced benefits nationwide. The reduction of benefits will differ based on household size and income.

For example:

A senior who normally qualifies for $23 per month in SNAP has been receiving $281 throughout the pandemic, the maximum SNAP allotment for a household of one. When the emergency allotments sunset in April, the senior will receive $23, the original SNAP payment without the additional SEA amount of $258 – a 91.81% reduction.

Two adults with two children who normally would qualify for $100 per month in SNAP have been receiving $939, the maximum allotment for a household of four. Starting in April, the household will receive 89.35% less in SNAP.

"Some of us are starting to wonder how we're even going to live on that. With milk being $5 a gallon, bread $2.99, and $7 for eggs, it’s going to be crazy,” said Patrick Curtz, who is being impacted by the change.

According to the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, 407,027 people in Clark County were receiving Supplemental Emergency Allotments.

To apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) click here.

Parents with young children may qualify for WIC.

Assistance is dependent on each household’s circumstances and eligibility takes in many factors including household size, income, rent and expenses.