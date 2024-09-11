Nevadans react to how Harris, Trump addressed issues during presidential debate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris face off Tuesday night to debate key issues ahead of this November's election.

Channel 13's Joe Moeller went out to speak with Las Vegas locals to hear some of the issues they wanted addressed during the debate.

Some of those questions include:

How will Kamala Harris perform in a debate against Donald Trump? How presidential can she be?

Will the candidates address issues concerning the economy, such as the job market and interest rates?

Will they have a productive conversation and share decisive decisions about the future, and not just general policy statements?

Joe brought these questions to Dr. Sandra Cosgrove, a history professor at the College of Southern Nevada, to share how she felt the candidates addressed these issues and how they performed overall during the debate.

She also shared her thoughts as to what voters might have taken away from the debate.

Senior political reporter Steve Sebelius also followed the debate with a panel of local voters, who shared their thoughts on the debate.

