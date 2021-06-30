Nevadan's projected to spend $165M in celebrating Independence Day 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The biggest birthday party of the summer is approaching and Nevada retailers are preparing for Independence Day 2021.

In Nevada, consumers are projected to spend $165.5 million on food and drinks for outdoor BBQs and other celebrations this weekend, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

Purchases for Independence Day are expected to reach $7.52 billion nationally, with 84% of Americans celebrating and spending an average of $80.54, according to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation.

EVENTS: Fourth of July events & fireworks in Las Vegas | 2021

"Retailers are anticipating another strong summer season for consumer spending," said Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of RAN. "Nevadans are continuing to spend at record-setting levels, both in celebration of the Independence Day holiday as well as the end of social distancing and mask requirements in Nevada."

According to the NRF, the most popular plan for celebrating Independence Day will be a cookout or BBQ with 61% of respondents saying this was part of their plans.

Other popular celebration plans include fireworks or community celebrations (33%), travel or vacation (12%) or attending a parade (8%).

The most popular patriotic item this year was the American flag with 60% percent of respondents indicating that they own one.

Other popular patriotic items for Independence Day celebrations include apparel (51%), decorations (37%), music (27%), bumper stickers or car decals (9%).

Additionally, when asked if they would be purchasing any patriotic items for this year’s celebration, 29% of respondents indicated that they would do so.

