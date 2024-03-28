Nevadans overwhelmingly want state lottery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas residents overwhelmingly support legalizing a state lottery, and will back a ballot measure to give a sales tax break to people who purchase adult and child diapers, a new poll says.

The Noble Predictive Insights Nevada Public Opinion Pulse poll found 75 percent of voters support legalizing a state lottery, with just 13 percent opposed. Another 12 percent were not sure or had no opinion.

The numbers were consistent across political parties: 82 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of independents support legalization of a lottery in the state. The strongest opposition is among independents, at 16 percent.

The poll surveyed 829 registered voters between February 27 and March 5, and has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

Nevada's constitution has banned a lottery since statehood in 1864. Despite overwhelming public support for a lottery, Nevada lawmakers have been unable to get a constitutional amendment for a lottery before voters despite more than two dozen attempts over the years.

The 2023 Legislature passed a resolution that would start the process of amending the constitution, the furthest any proposal has come. If the resolution passes in the 2025 Legislature, a lottery amendment would go before voters on the 2026 general election ballot.

The poll also found widespread, bipartisan support for Question 5, a ballot measure that would eliminate the sales tax for child and adult diapers: 71 percent of voters support that measure, with 13 percent opposed and 16 percent not sure or with no opinion.

The 2023 Legislature put that measure on the ballot, because voters must approve all changes to the state's portion of the sales tax.

Like the lottery, support was bipartisan: 79 percent of Democrats, 71 percent of Republicans and 65 percent of independents backed eliminating the sales tax. The highest opposition was among Republicans, at 17 percent.

