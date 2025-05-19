Nevada will still fall back, spring forward after bill fails to meet latest deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill that would have ended daylight saving time in Nevada failed to meet a legislative deadline Friday, which means the state will continue to observe the twice-yearly time change.
Assembly Bill 81, by Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Washoe County, was one of more than 30 bills to die at the deadline for bills to pass from committee in the opposite house where they were introduced.
Other dead bills included those providing raises for Clark County School District trustees, allowing doctors to help terminally ill patients end their lives, and allowing bicyclists to ride through red lights if traffic permitted.
They are considered lost for the remainder of the 2025 session.
Thus far, there have been 1,108 bills and joint resolutions introduced in the Legislature. Of those, 320 have failed to meet deadlines, leaving 788 bills remaining. More than half of those — 414 — are exempt from deadlines because they deal with spending money.
As of Monday, Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed just four bills, including one that paid the costs of the 2025 session.
Friday, May 23, is the last deadline in the session, by which all Assembly bills must pass out of the Senate and vice versa. The session ends at midnight on June 2.
Other bills that died at Friday's deadline were:
- Assembly Bill 156, which would have increased the pay of elected Clark County School District trustees to match the salary of Clark County commissioners, which currently ranges between $90,000 and $104,000 per year.
- Assembly Bill 346, which would have legalized doctors prescribing medicine to end the life of a terminally ill patient. Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a similar bill in 2023, and had threatened to veto AB 346 this year as well. Similar measures have failed to pass in several previous sessions of the Legislature.
- Assembly Bill 119, which would have allowed the attorney general to investigate paramilitary activity in the state and issue reports, as well as allow people allegedly harmed by militias to sue for damages.
- Assembly Bill 168, which would have allowed bicyclists to "proceed cautiously" through an intersection with a stop sign or a red light if traffic permits.
- Senate Bill 324, which would have banned the sale of plastic water bottles of less than 4 liters in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe, in a bid to cut down on plastic waste at the lake.
- Senate Bill 340, which would have clarified the authority of the Legislature to suspend or nullify any executive branch regulation if lawmakers believed the regulation exceeded the authority of the law or was inconsistent with legislative intent.