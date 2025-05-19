Nevada will still fall back, spring forward after bill fails to meet latest deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill that would have ended daylight saving time in Nevada failed to meet a legislative deadline Friday, which means the state will continue to observe the twice-yearly time change.

Assembly Bill 81, by Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Washoe County, was one of more than 30 bills to die at the deadline for bills to pass from committee in the opposite house where they were introduced.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nevada Assembly passes 'Lock the Clock' bill

Nevada Assembly passes 'Lock the Clock' bill, keeps Nevada in permanent standard time

Other dead bills included those providing raises for Clark County School District trustees, allowing doctors to help terminally ill patients end their lives, and allowing bicyclists to ride through red lights if traffic permitted.

They are considered lost for the remainder of the 2025 session.

Thus far, there have been 1,108 bills and joint resolutions introduced in the Legislature. Of those, 320 have failed to meet deadlines, leaving 788 bills remaining. More than half of those — 414 — are exempt from deadlines because they deal with spending money.

As of Monday, Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed just four bills, including one that paid the costs of the 2025 session.

Friday, May 23, is the last deadline in the session, by which all Assembly bills must pass out of the Senate and vice versa. The session ends at midnight on June 2.

Other bills that died at Friday's deadline were:

