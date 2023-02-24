Nevada wildlife officials working to remove invasive species of crayfish

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wildlife officials are currently working to remove an invasive species of crayfish from the Clark County Wetlands Park.

The park and Nevada Department of Wildlife said the Australia Red Claw Crayfish was spotted back in November.

"It is believed that it was originally abandoned here at the park," Liz Bickmore, Wetlands Park Administrator, said. "The Wetlands Park waterways are home to a wide variety of aquatic wildlife and it is important that we do our part to protect them. Unfortunately, many people have taken to dumping their animals at the park. This is concerning as it is not only cruel and irresponsible but it can also lead to the spread of invasive species and other environmental problems but is also illegal."

Park officials said the crayfish is one of the most popularly kept crayfish when it comes to aquariums and can reproduce quickly.

The wildlife department and Clark County maintenance crews will spend the new few weeks draining the west and boardwalk ponds on the Nature Preserve's west side.

The project will also affect the Mesquite Way and West Pond Pass trails.

Wetlands park staff will have signs posted notifying the public of these closures.

"This project is crucial to controlling their spread," Kevin Netcher, Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said. "It's never a good idea to release any unwanted aquarium pets and we urge pet owners to contact the pet store or rehome instead of releasing."

If you see an Australian Red Claw Crayfish, officials are asking you to take a picture and report its location to (702) 455-7522 or (702) 486-5127.

If you are interested in finding a new home for your aquatic animals, the county said you can donate them to a local aquarium, give them away to other pet owners, or to contact The Animal Foundation for assistance.