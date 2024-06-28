Nevada voters weigh in on what they hope to hear from presidential debate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first presidential debate of the 2024 election season is happening tonight.

Presumptive nominees President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take the stage to address the issues that voters care about, including the economy, health care and more.

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius is joined by a panel of Nevada residents that includes Republican Suzette LaGrange, former state senator and independent Patty Farley, and Democrat Laura Martin to discuss what they hope to hear from the candidates.