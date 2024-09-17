Nevada victims of stolen SNAP benefits can get help. Here's how.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans who have become the victim of EBT fraud may be able to get some help.

The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has received federal approval to replace stolen benefits through Sept. 30. This applies to benefits stolen through skimming, cloning or other means of fraud.

Skimming and cloning EBT benefits is a nationwide problem. SNAP recipients are urged to reduce their risk of fraud by locking their card when not in use.

Here are some tips to keep benefits safe:

Change your PIN each month before your benefits are issued.

Avoid simple PINs.

Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household.

Keep your EBT card number and PIN a secret.

Do not respond to calls or text messages asking for your EBT card number or PIN.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized transactions.

Use only the EBT Edge app or website, which allows users to freeze or lock EBT cards as well as block online and out-of-state purchases.

To submit a claim the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services Investigations and Recovery Unit for replacement benefits, call 702-486-1875, email irreferral@dwss.nv.gov or visit any welfare office.