Nevada unemployment office wins national outstanding performance award

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says it was recognized by the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) for its dedication to reducing fraud and waste in the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system.

DETR won an award for Outstanding State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) performance during the 2020 calendar year.

The SIDES Outstanding Overall Performance Award is given to states who achieve the US Department of Labor’s goal of utilizing SIDES for more than 50% of their overall claim volume in the previous calendar year. During the calendar year 2020, Nevada sent, and employers used SIDES for 60.75% of their initial and additional claims.

SIDES is a web-based system that allows the electronic transmission of information regarding UI claims between employers and state workforce agencies to accurately and securely reduce fraud and waste in the system.

“I’m so proud of the hard work the people at DETR do every day. To be recognized nationally for their commitment to efficiencies and improvements is really exceptional,” said Elisa Cafferata, director of DETR.

The unemployment office has been extremely busy through the paramedic and unfortunately has also received several complaints from Nevadans when it comes to system outages and services.

