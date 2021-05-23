Nevada unemployment office reports system errors for certain claimants filing claims

NEVADA (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reports it is working to fix system issues that are preventing some claimants from filing their weekly unemployment claim on Sunday.

13 Action News has received several phone calls and emails about filers getting error messages over the weekend.

And DETR released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

DETR has identified errors in the UI system which have resulted in some claimants not being able to file claims. In one instance claimants cannot see the link to file a claim and others see the link but when clicked, the user receives an error. Currently, staff is working to correct the issues with no defined timeframe when these issues will be resolved. Claimants are encouraged to clear their cookies and revisit the site. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise.

However, the unemployment department did not give any further immediate specifics about the errors or a time for when the issues are expected to be resolved.

