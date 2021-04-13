Nevada unemployment office reports online system errors continue

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced that the UI system issues previously reported are still occurring as of Tuesday.

The agency says it is working diligently to identify specific causes and resolve the problems as quickly as possible.

DETR also says it is expecting the issue will be resolved in time for next week’s claim filing.

Additionally, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site is currently experiencing a technical issue that is causing an intermittent error message when claimants try to login, according to DETR.

Representatives say this situation is being worked on as well with its vendor partner to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Once the issues in the systems are resolved, eligible claimants will be able to file for the week they missed as well as the current week.

DETR says it is working to improve the speed and security of the system to help claimants get their benefits more quickly and apologizes for the delay.