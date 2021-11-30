Nevada trooper, 54, dies from COVID-19 complications

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year veteran of the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19, the agency announced.

Trooper Cliff Fontaine was hospitalized in October with COVID-19-related pneumonia, Nevada State Police said. He was 54 years old.

In addition to his 16 years with the highway patrol, Fontaine was an EMT in Las Vegas for 20 years.

"He was the true definition of a guardian," NSP said.

The agency offered condolences and prayers to Fontaine's wife, children, family and friends.