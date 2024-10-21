Nevada Transplant Institute looking for patients who need kidney transplants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Transplant Institute and the Renown Transplant Institute are looking for patients that need kidney transplants.

"With the support of our partners, we have been working tirelessly to expand transplantation services in the state of Nevada and that day has been realized," said NTI Founding Chair Joe Ferreira. "Currently, 90% of the life-saving organs recovered from our heroic donors are being sent out of state, where our residents have to travel to get the care they need. Now, with the advent of NTI, we will begin to turn the tide and serve more Nevadans here at home and introduce critical kidney transplantation services."

According to NTI, as of Aug. 12, 2024, 736 Nevadans are currently waiting on an organ transplant and of that, 644 patients are waiting on kidneys.

Potential patients can call NIT to schedule screenings to see if they're eligible for the first series of kidney transplant surgeries.

You can call 1-833-746-4684, visit nvtransplant.org, or email ntiinfo@nvtransplant.org.

If you're interested in donating a kidney, University Medical Center also has a Living Kidney Donation program.

You can learn more by contacting UMC's Living Donor coordinator at 702-383-2224 or visiting UMC's website.