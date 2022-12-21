Nevada to receive over $5.7 million to improve internet access and digital equity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced on Tuesday that Nevada would receive more than $5.7 million in federal funds to boost high-speed internet access and digital equity throughout the state.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will provide the funds as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which Senator Rosen helped develop and enact, according to a press release.

Nevada will receive $5 million in funding to support high-speed internet planning, infrastructure implementation, and internet adoption initiatives throughout the state, as well as more than $750,000 to promote digital equity and inclusion.

"Access to stable, high-speed internet is critical for the success of our communities, and I'm thrilled to announce that Nevada will receive more than $5.7 million in federal funding to improve access to high-speed internet and enhance digital equity across our state," said Senator Rosen. "This funding will go a long way toward ensuring that everyone in Nevada has access to high-speed internet."