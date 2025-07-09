Nevada Task Force 1 deploys to Texas to assist in flood rescue efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Task Force 1 is being deployed to Texas on Tuesday to help with search, rescue and recovery efforts in the devastating Texas floods in Kerr County.

The 47-person team is comprised of emergency responders from local jurisdictions and agencies, and four K9s as part of Nevada Task Force 1 or NV-TF1.

Nevada Task Force 1 is Nevada's only Urban Search and Rescue team. The staff includes paramedics, communications specialists, structural engineers, logistics technicians and a medical doctor.

The Clark County Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for NV-TF1. The team is comprised of members from the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Henderson Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department, as well as members from multiple other disciplines.

Task force teams are deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to respond to emergencies across the United States. The team received mobilization orders on Tuesday afternoon from FEMA.

They are expected to arrive in San Antonio, Texas, by Wednesday evening.

