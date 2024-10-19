Nevada Task Force 1 coming home after assisting with Hurricane Milton and Helene recovery efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Task Force 1 is set to come home from their deployment to assist in Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee recovery efforts after the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

The crew consisted of 70 personnel and 11 support staff from Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, City of North Las Vegas Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and Boulder City Fire Department.

They left Southern Nevada on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and are currently in the process of coming back to the state.

When supporting disaster relief, time is of the essence. As an E.W. Scripps station, Channel 13 has multiple sister stations in Florida. That includes WFTS-TV in Tampa, where Hurricane Milton made landfall.

You can donate to the relief fund by tapping the photo