How to donate to support hurricane relief efforts in Florida

When supporting disaster relief, time is of the essence.

The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company, is working with Scripps stations most affected by the recent hurricanes to identify local nonprofit organizations that can quickly provide aid to the communities most in need.

As an E.W. Scripps station, Channel 13 has multiple sister stations in Florida. That includes WFTS-TV in Tampa, where Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.

You can donate now to support the Scripps Howard Fund, which will work with nonprofit organizations in Florida to help. Here's how:

