Nevada suspends enforcement of red-dyed diesel restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Oct. 9, the governor's office shared with Channel 13 that Nevada State Police (NSP) would temporarily cease restriction enforcement on red-dyed diesel use on public highways.

Red-dyed diesel is a fuel sold at a lower tax rate, and is often only permitted to be used off-road for things like farming equipment, construction vehicles, generators. Using red-dyed diesel in vehicles that travel on normal highways is prohibited, and can incur penalty fines.

This comes after President Trump's executive order from Oct. 5 temporarily requiring red-dyed diesel to be used on highways to provide tax relief and penalty protections until Dec. 31, 2026.

“Nevada will do its part to implement President Trump’s executive order and ensure our state’s enforcement practices align with federal guidance. We want to give Nevadans the opportunity to take advantage of this temporary relief without fear of being penalized for complying with the order.” — Governor Joe Lombardo

According to the governor's office, NSP is planning to continue suspending the enforcement "for a sufficient period after the federal order expires" to let the red dye flush out of vehicles' fuel systems.

In addition to this, any fines incurred during the time period outlined in the president's executive order will be waived by the Nevada DMV's director.