Nevada Supreme Court rules Hells Angels as a 'criminal gang' in reference to 2022 highway shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court ruled the Hell's Angels are a criminal gang on Thursday in regards to a shooting that occurred in 2022 on U.S. 95.

In 2023, the seven alleged Hell's Angels members did not face racketering or gang charges meaning they received lighter sentences as a result of the ruling by the Clark County District Court.

The Nevada Supreme Court presented the "sufficient evidence" to a grand jury which found that there was probable cause to believe that group was a criminal gang.

Now, the case can move forward but no hearings have been set as of now.

