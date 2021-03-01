Menu

Nevada Supreme Court hears arguments affecting scholarships

Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday, the Nevada Supreme Court will hear arguments affecting student scholarships across the state.

In 2019 the Nevada legislature eliminated millions of dollars in tax credits available for donors to the Nevada Educational Choice Scholarship Program.

Now students' families want to appeal to restore those credits.

Families teamed up with a scholarship organization and a private donor to file a lawsuit to protect the program after receiving notices their scholarships would not be renewed.

