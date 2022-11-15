Nevada Supreme Court rejects third ACLU petition to stop hand-count of Nye County ballots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nye county will be allowed to continue hand-counting voting ballots after the Nevada Supreme Court denied a new lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on Monday.

“Having reviewed the petition and answer, we conclude that the petitioner has not demonstrated that our extraordinary intervention is warranted at this time,” the justices said in their decision.

The emergency petition was an effort to stop a controversial hand count in Nye County. It was the third legal challenge filed by the ACLU.

RELATED: Nye County voters weigh in on machine vs. hand counting

In its argument, ACLU says Nevada law requires counties to have their election procedures approved by the Secretary of State’s office 90 days before the election.

“What they’re attempting to do is audit all the items that came through after they switched to a paper process and it’s our position that they’re acting outside the law here,” Athar Haseebullah, Executive Director of ACLU Nevada said last week. “We have concerns related to their ability to do it, we have concerns related to the effectuation of it, ballot security is now a concern in Nye County.”

Haseebullah tweeted a response to the denial on Monday.

After two successful challenges before the Nevada Supreme Court, we’re disappointed to see the Court allow the Nye County Circus to continue, but are looking forward to working with our new Secretary of State to make sure this doesn’t happen again in 2024 and beyond. https://t.co/nyvT1VlYnC — Athar Haseebullah, Esq. (@atharesq) November 15, 2022

13 Action News reached out to Kampf for a response Monday and has not heard back.

Volunteers must complete their tally before votes are canvassed on Nov. 18.