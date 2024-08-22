Nevada State Veterans Memorial relocating to new home in Centennial Hills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There will be a new home for the Nevada State Veterans Memorial soon.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Veteran Services (NDVS) and the City of Las Vegas announced a special celebration to say "farewell" to the old location of the Nevada State Veterans Memorial in front of the Grant Sawyer Building.

The celebration will be held at the current site located in front of the Grant Sawyer Building on Friday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m.

The new location will move to the Thunderbird Family Sports Complex in Centennial Hills.

As state officials transition from the Grant Sawyer Building into new offices at the McCarran Center, NDVS said the new offices are too small for the two-acre memorial — therefore, it must find a new home.

NDVS officials worked with Gov. Joe Lombardo's office, Nevada State Public Works, and Las Vegas Ward 4 Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske to keep the memorial within Las Vegas following a local veterans group's petition.

State officials said the new site will open up potential enhancements around the memorial, including an outdoor amphitheater. They said the new site will also have restrooms, parking, lighting, and easy access for viewing